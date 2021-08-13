Watford v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Forward Emmanuel Dennis is among the Watford summer signings poised to make a competitive debut on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Promoted Watford could give debuts to summer signings Emmanuel Dennis, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka and Danny Rose.

Joao Pedro and Joshua King are injured, while Nathaniel Chalobah misses out because of illness.

Villa forward Ollie Watkins is a doubt with a bruised knee, and Douglas Luiz won't be involved having played in the Copa America and Olympic Games.

New recruits Leon Bailey, Emi Buendi, Danny Ings, Ashley Young and Axel Tuanzebe are all available.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa looked like an established Premier League side by the end of last season and I think that will carry on even though Jack Grealish has now left. Danny Ings is a clever signing and they have got some strength in depth.

It is always dangerous going to a newly promoted side on the opening day, but I'm backing Villa to leave with the points.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Louisa Roach

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford were 3-0 winners when they last faced Aston Villa at Vicarage Road, on 28 December 2019. Villa won 2-1 in the reverse Premier League fixture the following month.

Villa's only victory in their past 10 league away games against Watford was 1-0 in the top flight in August 1999 (D3, L6).

Watford

Watford ended last season on a club record run of nine successive home league wins, scoring 20 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

They won their opening match in just one of their previous seven Premier League seasons: 2-0 at home to Brighton in 2018-19.

However, Watford have only lost their first league fixture in one of the past 14 seasons in all divisions (W7, D6).

The Hornets went 11 league games without a win from the beginning of their most recent top-flight season in 2019-20.

Troy Deeney has scored in all four Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, totalling six goals.

Xisco Muñoz becomes the 11th Spaniard to manage in the Premier League. He will be the ninth different manager to take charge of a Premier League game for Watford - none of the previous eight have started with a win.

Aston Villa

Villa's 11th-place finish last season is their highest in the Premier League for a decade.

They were fifth in the table at the turn of the year but have won only eight of their 24 league matches in 2021.

Aston Villa's tally of 15 Premier League clean sheets last season was bettered only by Manchester City and Chelsea.

They have started the season with a win in four of their past five Premier League campaigns.

Last season, Villa won all three Premier League away matches against promoted opposition without conceding a goal.

Dean Smith's side only took 13 points from their 14 league matches without Jack Grealish in 2020-21.

Danny Ings has scored 34 Premier League goals in the past two seasons combined, a tally that only puts him behind Mohamed Salah (41), Harry Kane (41) and Jamie Vardy (38).

Ashley Young, who has rejoined Aston Villa a decade after leaving the club, scored 22 goals in 110 appearances for Watford at the start of his career.

