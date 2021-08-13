Norwich City v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Norwich City suffered a 4-1 opening day defeat to Liverpool the last time they reached the Premier League in 2019.

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City could hand debuts to several players, including Scotland international Billy Gilmour.

Midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta is not fit after contracting Covid, while defender Andrew Omobamidele is struggling to overcome tonsillitis.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he's ready to return from the knee ligament injury he suffered in October.

Andy Robertson is out with an ankle injury, while Curtis Jones is absent because of concussion.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are minor doubts.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It must be nice for Jurgen Klopp to have some options at centre-back again but if Virgil van Dijk feels fit and ready I would bring him back in this game, rather than wait any longer.

Norwich have made it clear that they have to keep selling players, and losing Emiliano Buendia to Villa is a blow, but here they are, back in the Premier League again.

If they want to stay there, they will have to tighten up at the back. They conceded an average of almost two a game last time they were in the top flight in 2019-20.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the past 14 Premier League meetings (W12, D2).

The Reds have won seven successive league visits to Carrow Road.

The 18 Premier League meetings have produced 69 goals at an average of 3.83 per game - the highest of any fixture to be played more than 10 times.

Norwich City

Norwich City have won their opening Premier League fixture once in nine attempts. That victory came in 1992 when they beat Arsenal 4-2 at Highbury (D3, L5).

The Canaries haven't won at home on the opening day of a league campaign since they beat Grimsby Town 4-0 in 2002.

Norwich have lost 10 consecutive Premier League games. It's the third-longest losing streak in the competition's history after Aston Villa's 11 defeats in 2011 and Sunderland's 20 losses in a row between 2003 and 2005.

They have also lost five consecutive top-flight home games without scoring, equalling a record set by Sheffield Wednesday in 1920 and matched by Birmingham City in 1922.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost their first Premier League game just once in the past 11 seasons (W7, D3).

The Reds have scored 19 goals in their five season-opening league fixtures under Jurgen Klopp, winning four of those games (D1).

This is the third consecutive season that Liverpool have faced a newly-promoted side on the opening weekend - they beat Norwich 4-1 in 2019 and Leeds 4-3 in 2020.

Mohamed Salah could become the first player to score on the opening day in five consecutive Premier League seasons. The Egyptian bagged a hat-trick last term against Leeds United.

