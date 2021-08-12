Manchester United v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Winger Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United on a £73m deal from Borussia Dortmund in July

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho could make his debut after taking part in training for the first time on Monday.

Raphael Varane is yet to complete his move from Real Madrid, while Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles are injured.

Leeds United have several fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

New signing Junior Firpo will be assessed for a minor injury, along with Diego Llorente and Jamie Shackleton.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds are winless in 16 top-flight away fixtures versus Manchester United since a 1-0 triumph in February 1981 (D6, L10).

A draw or defeat on Saturday would ensure Leeds equal their longest top-flight winless away streak against a single opponent.

Their 1-0 win at Old Trafford in 1970 is the only previous meeting in the opening match of a top-flight campaign.

Manchester United's 6-2 home victory against Leeds last season included 42 attempts on goal - the most in a Premier League match in 2020-21.

Manchester United

Manchester United became only the third top-flight club to remain unbeaten away from home last season (W12, D7), emulating Preston North End in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04.

However, they lost six of their 19 Premier League home fixtures (W9, D4).

United won 10 matches from a losing position, equalling the Premier League record. Nine of those victories came away from home.

They conceded 28 league goals at Old Trafford last season, their most since letting in 38 in 1962-63.

The Red Devils could lose their opening top-flight fixture in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1972.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in a league-high 45 goals since his debut on 1 February 2020, scoring 26 times and providing 19 assists.

Leeds United