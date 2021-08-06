Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Vincent Tan (left) took over Cardiff in 2010 and appointed Mehmet Dalman (right) as Chairman in 2014

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan remains "fully committed" to the Championship club insists chairman Mehmet Dalman.

The Malaysian businessman has been Bluebirds owner since 2010.

Tan has been unable to travel to attend games due to the pandemic while Dalman said that he is often asked by people whether the 69-year-old plans to sell the club.

"Someone who keeps pumping money like that man does, I just don't think you can question his commitment," he said.

"He's enthusiastic, loves the team and watches every game regardless of what time it is in Malaysia.

"He's still fully committed to seeing this team grow and see if they can get promoted."

Tan's 11-year reign as owner has been eventful, including the controversial rebranding which saw the club play in red as well as two separate spells in the Premier League.

Dalman acknowledges the fact that Tan does not attend every Cardiff game does lead to some questions over his continued interest in the club.

'We will remember fans we have lost'

"Most football club owners are chairmen as well as owners and they are more or less there every game," Dalman told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Vincent on the other hand is incredibly busy, it's been a turbulent couple of years in Malaysia because of the pandemic and he's not able to get here as much as he would really like to.

"But I talk to him on a daily basis and he's fully committed to seeing this club grow.

"People keep asking me is he going to sell the club and I don't hear that from him.

"I don't know if you've noticed recently but we also appointed a new board member.

"Jalil Rasheed has come on the board and Jalil is the first person to be appointed as CEO of the Berjaya Corporation outside of the Tan family.

"Having him on that board is a great asset for us."

'I have a lot of faith in him'

Cardiff missed out on last season's Championship play-offs despite and impressive second half to the season under manager Mick McCarthy, who replaced Neil Harris in January.

Dalman said himself and Tan were pleased with the work the former Republic of Ireland boss was doing at Cardiff City Stadium.

"The man's got a very positive attitude. What he wants is clarity and I like to think we give him that clarity," Dalman added.

"He says he's very happy with the bunch of lads that he has at the moment and I have a lot of faith in him.

"He's very experienced, knows that league very well and he's great to work. I'm enjoying my relationship with Mick enormously."