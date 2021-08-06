Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says he would never refuse to train and will return to club on Saturday

Breaking news

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he "would never and have never refused to train" and will return to the club on Saturday as planned.

The England captain, who has been on an extended holiday after Euro 2020, added he has been "hurt" by comments questioning his professionalism.

Kane has been linked with Manchester City and says he has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave the club this summer.

More to follow.

