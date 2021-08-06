Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Jonathan Mitchell joined Newcastle as a youngster having grown up in Hartlepool

Hartlepool United have signed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on a permanent but undisclosed-terms deal, following his exit from Derby County.

The Hartlepool-born 26-year-old had been at Derby since moving at the end of his contract with Newcastle in 2014, and made five first-team appearances.

Mitchell spent time on loan to Northampton, Oxford, Macclesfield, Shrewsbury and Luton while at the Rams.

In his most recent stint, with the Cobblers last term, he played 42 games.

