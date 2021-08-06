Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Elias Kachunga's only goal last season came against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup

Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Elias Kachunga on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old left Sheffield Wednesday after making 29 appearances last season for the Yorkshire club.

He first played in England for Huddersfield, appearing for them in the Premier League in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"Elias is a fantastic player with a great pedigree and is versatile in attack which gives us the ability to play him in different ways," said Bolton boss Ian Evatt.

Kachunga won his sole international cap for the DR Congo in 2017.

