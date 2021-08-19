Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds: `Wrexham - the club and the community are incredible'

National League: Wrexham v Yeovil Venue: The Racecourse, Wrexham Date: Saturday, 21 August Kick-off: 1500 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales live commentary, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Spencer Harris received a phone call in May 2019 that would ultimately prove to be a game changer in Wrexham Football Club's history.

Harris, a director of the club at the time, was approached by then Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin.

Catlin was enquiring as to whether Harris would be willing to talk to representatives of a New York-based Investment Bank.

They were acting on behalf of two individuals who were interested in taking over the National League club, who had been owned by Wrexham Supporters Trust since 2011 after some turbulent times in which the club's existence had been in doubt.

"The people that they used to approach us were the best in the business," Harris recalls.

"We were always very sure from early days that it was a really serious bid and enquiry because the bank from New York had been involved in many football transaction involving Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Roma.

"We didn't know who the interest was from in the early stages.

"All that we knew was that it was two extremely wealthy and famous people."

Even when Harris got to speak with one of the potential buyers - over the telephone rather than Zoom - they did not disclose who they were.

"We only knew him as Rob at that stage and listening to his experience of what he thought about sports," Harris told BBC Radio Cymru documentary I Mewn i'r Gol, which charts the club's takeover.

"The initial stages were very much about talking about what the club is like - the culture, potential of the club, what it means to the community and the community work that it does.

"It progressed from there to talking more in depth.

Spencer Harris is now vice president of Wrexham

"The club at that point belonged to the fans so it was very much incumbent on us to follow a process to find out who it was, make sure we kept them interested so the fans could make a decision on whether they wanted to continue a fans' ownership or sell to private owners."

Harris admits there was a sense of excitement when it was confirmed that Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were the mystery men wanting to takeover the north Wales club.

"It's not every day somebody tells you that two Hollywood A-listers want to buy your club," Harris added.

The Hollywood pair set out their plans for the club in a Zoom presentation to members of the Supporters Trust, and over 98% subsequently voted in favour of their bid.

"It's still hard to believe," said former Wrexham midfielder Waynne Phillips of the takeover.

"I thought it was a dream, but the longer it goes on you realise it's real. The work that's been going on in the background and off the field has been phenomenal.

"Already there's fantastic stuff coming out of it and I have nothing but praise for the guys that have taken over.

"But now is the time to get it right on the field."

Wrexham, who were relegated from the Football League in 2008, hope that Phil Parkinson will be the manager to finally guide them to promotion.

"The hardest step is promotion out of the National League," Spencer Harris added.

"It's the most horrible, brutal league and it could be the most difficult step anywhere in football in the world.

"I've got everything crossed that they do it and if they do it - and that's the hardest step of the journey - it's where they want to take the club then.

"The transition from League Two to League One is nowhere near as tough and then who knows where the club could be?

"But I certainly hope we'll be back in the Football League within that five year time period."

Hollywood owners will be 'blown away' by Wrexham support

McElhenney and Reynolds have yet to visit Wrexham - the pandemic and filming commitments have not allowed that to happen as yet.

But with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and the return of fans, it is hoped the pair will make a long-awaited appearance at the Racecourse Stadium.

"I think they are going to get a wonderful reception, and rightly so as well," said Harris, who accepted the role as Vice President of the club.

"These people, in very difficult and uncertain times have invested into the football club

"And not only have they invested, they've looked at how they increase the revenue streams of the football club.

"Okay, they can do it because of their fame, which helps.

"But they are doing it using their position wisely to build income into the football club so it can be done sustainably."

I Mewn i'r Gôl, BBC Radio Cymru, Saturday 21 August, 13:30 BST and later on demand.