Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Declan McManus has also played for Aberdeen, Fleetwood Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Ross County

New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick has hailed striker Declan McManus following his hat-trick in the Europa Conference League.

McManus scored three goals in Saints' 4-2 win over Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round first leg.

The 27-year-old joined the Cymru Premier side for £60,000 from Dunfermline Athletic in June.

"He's getting better all the time," Limbrick told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"I still don't think he's reached his peak yet because came in a little bit late from pre-season.

"When he shows that quality up there, not just with his goal, but with his touches and hold up play, I think he's a real threat.

"He's such a good lad and he's fitted in with the squad well.

"It was important that we brought the right characters into the club and he's such a hard worker."

Two penalties and a beautifully curled finish against Viktoria Plzen saw McManus take his European goal tally to six this season.

Saints now have a great chance of securing their place in the play-off stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.

Limbrick's side were leading 4-0 with a minute remaining of their home leg at Cardiff City Stadium with Viktoria Plzen scoring two late goals to keep their hopes alive.

"I'm proud of the players and really pleased for them," he added.

"They're a good side and were in the Champions League three or four years ago, beating the likes of Roma and playing against Real Madrid.

"It was a big test for us but I was really pleased with how we performed."