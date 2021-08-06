Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Romoney Crichlow playing for Huddersfield last season in the Championship

Swindon Town have signed defender Romoney Crichlow from Huddersfield on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old joined Huddersfield in 2017, and has spent time at Hartlepool and Welling United on loan since.

Crichlow made six appearances for the Terriers, and scored his first goal for the team in the FA Cup in January.

"He brings balance to an already strong defensive unit that we have at the club," said Swindon's director of football Ben Chorley. external-link

"He is quick, aggressive and loves defending - a characteristic that I am sure all Town fans will admire."

Crichlow is Swindon's sixth signing in as many days.

