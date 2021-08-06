Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Glen Kamara (right) joined Rangers from Dundee in 2019

Steven Gerrard is "waiting and hoping" Glen Kamara signs a new contract after the midfielder's representatives said they were happy with Rangers' offer.

The 25-year-old Finland international is under contract until the summer of 2023, but Rangers are keen to tie him down for a longer period.

Kamara earned admirers during his performances in the Euro 2020 finals.

"There's a real strong, good offer on the table for Glen - the ball is firmly in his court," manager Gerrard said.

"I love the kid, I love the player and I've made it abundantly clear how much I want him to stay from a personal point of view."

Centre-half Connor Goldson, who current deal expires next summer, confirmed the he could also be set to commit his long-term future at Ibrox.

"I haven't really spoken to my agent," the 28-year-old said. "I said to him four or five weeks ago that, now the season has started, I need to concentrate on this and I can't let that distract me. We have nine games this month and it's a massive month.

"I don't want to know about it. I know there's discussions between the club and my representatives and the club have made it clear they want me to stay here, which I'm happy with."

Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack's comeback from calf surgery has been delayed.

"We have been told to slow down a little bit on Ryan, so he'll probably be another couple of weeks, all being well," Gerrard added.