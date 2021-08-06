Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pitchside interviews have become the norm during the pandemic

Premier League clubs are concerned that fans could disrupt pitchside interviews this season as they continue to be held outside.

Traditional tunnel interviews have been scrapped during the pandemic because social distancing is not possible.

That led to player and manager interviews being held at pitchside.

But with fans due to return this season, both pre-match and post-match interviews could see fans congregate close to where they take place.

The issue was raised among Premier League club media officers in a meeting this week.

Without a socially distanced alternative, however, clubs will have to manage the situation until October when plans will be reviewed.

The biggest concern is that away managers and players may be subjected to abuse by home fans, particularly if there are controversial incidents during matches.

Supporters were allowed back into stadiums for the final two matches of the last Premier League season, but only in limited numbers.

Larger attendances are expected when the season begins next Friday, although some clubs want fans to have proof of negative Covid-19 tests or full vaccination status.