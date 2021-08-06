Last updated on .From the section Man City

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City comes 40 years on from Trevor Francis arriving there himself, for £1.2m

Jack Grealish will become "an even better player" working with Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, says the first £1m player Trevor Francis.

The England midfielder left Aston Villa to join the Premier League champions for a British record £100m on Thursday.

Francis broke the British transfer record himself in 1979 when he joined Nottingham Forest from Birmingham City.

"He's a wonderful talent. I just wish we'd seen him a bit more of him in the Euros," he told BBC Midlands Today.

"I would have thought Man City had made up their minds about Jack long before the Euros.

"He's got the ability to be one of the very top players in Europe. He's got a talent you rarely see and Pep Guardiola will make him an even better player."

Grealish became the most expensive English footballer of all time after City activated a release clause in his Villa contract with the size of their bid.

"It's sad for Aston Villa," added Francis. "They did their best to keep him. When they negotiated that clause I don't think they thought it would materialise but it has done.

"But it's a very proud moment for Jack. It's a day he'll never forget, to think that the best team in the country, Manchester City, have decided that they want you to try and improve them - and that decision was made by the man I consider to be the best coach in world football."

Trevor Francis returned to manage Birmingham 17 years after leaving the club to join Nottingham Forest for £1m in February 1979

How will the fee affect Grealish?

Francis, now 67, sees similarities between his move to the City Ground and 25-year-old Grealish's switch to the Etihad Stadium.

And having scored the winning goal in the European Cup final against Malmo three months after joining Forest, Francis believes that Grealish will be equally unaffected by the size of the fee.

"He's a very confident boy," added Francis. "I think back to my time 42 years ago. It made big headlines and there are certain similarities.

"I went to Nottingham Forest, the current league champions, just like Man City now.

"I was going to probably the best manager in the First Division in Brian Clough. And I was 25 years old, just like Jack.

"The difference is that I signed in the February when Forest were challenging for three trophies.

"I wasn't able to play in the League Cup final or in the quarters or semi-finals of the European Cup. Due to some strange regulation, I was only going to be eligible for the final. Thankfully we got there and I had the honour of heading the only goal.

"Jack, by contrast, is going at the very best possible time, although many Villa fans might disagree."

Trevor Francis with wife Helen and Brian Clough after breaking the British transfer record to join Nottingham Forest

Trevor Francis was talking to BBC Midlands Today's Dan Pallett.