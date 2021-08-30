WSL: Predict the 2021-22 Women's Super League table
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Chelsea successfully defended the Women's Super League title in May - but will they make it three in a row this season?
Emma Hayes' champions kick off the new WSL season with a London derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Friday.
The season's opening weekend will also bring the first of a series of live WSL matches across the BBC, with Everton facing Manchester City on Saturday.
But how will the final table look? We want you to have a go at forecasting it.
Can City or Arsenal deny Chelsea a fifth title in seven seasons? Will those teams make up the top three again, or will someone else break in? How will promoted Leicester City do?
Have a go at predicting the table below and share it with your friends...
Predict final WSL table
Rank the teams from champions down to the relegation places