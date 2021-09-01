Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Of the 30 names on our three lists, 24 are still playing in the Women's Super League

With the 11th Women's Super League season starting on Friday, we want to test your knowledge of the competition's big achievers.

Can you name the top 10 all-time WSL appearance makers? And the top 10 goalscorers? And the 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets?

We've given you a clue for each player - and three minutes to complete each top 10. Good luck.

Can you name the top 10 all-time WSL appearance makers? How to play Score: 0 / 10 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!

Can you name the top 10 all-time WSL scorers? How to play Score: 0 / 10 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!