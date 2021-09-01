WSL quiz: Who makes the top 10 lists when it comes to goals, appearances and clean sheets?
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
With the 11th Women's Super League season starting on Friday, we want to test your knowledge of the competition's big achievers.
Can you name the top 10 all-time WSL appearance makers? And the top 10 goalscorers? And the 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets?
We've given you a clue for each player - and three minutes to complete each top 10. Good luck.
Can you name the top 10 all-time WSL appearance makers?
Score: 0 / 10
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
Can you name the top 10 all-time WSL scorers?
Score: 0 / 10
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
Can you name the 10 keepers with the most clean sheets in WSL history?
Score: 0 / 10
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10