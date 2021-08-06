Russell Martin's playing career featured eight years at Norwich City and 29 caps for Scotland

There is a diagram on the wall at MK Dons' training ground depicting a goal the team scored last season that came at the end of a 56-pass move, a British record.

If you haven't seen the goal, it is a masterpiece of patience. external-link Keeping possession for more than three minutes at Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium, MK Dons' players switch positions and change the direction of attack with unerring focus.

The move starts with a throw-in deep in their own half, slows a few times and keeps regenerating before an injection of pace and one-touch passing tees up Will Grigg to fire into the bottom corner.

Russell Martin was the head coach responsible for that spectacle and now he is aiming to instil the same ethos at his new club, Swansea City.

"It's not easy to attain," he says. "I was proud of the players because of the way they implemented what we wanted them to do on the pitch.

"There are not just two ways to play football. It's not play football or lump it and be direct. There are loads of different ways, but I can't do something I don't believe in.

"Some of the stuff they achieved last year was amazing because there were difficult pitches and no fans.

"Teams were trying desperately to stop us with an aggressive press so it was a source of pride and I made sure it [the diagram] went up on the wall at MK not for us, but for the players.

"People still react to that and say it's boring, but everyone has a different opinion. It's something the players are proud of and rightly so. We were proud of them too."

Implementing an intricate, possession-based playing style with limited resources in League One was a challenge and it did not yield immediate results for Martin.

Thrust into management in November 2019 while he was still a player at MK Dons, Martin had to gradually prove to his squad, supporters and the club's hierarchy that his approach was working.

At the end of last season, his first full campaign, MK Dons were 13th in League One and only Manchester City and Barcelona had a higher possession percentage per game in Europe.

Although Swansea are a Championship side with a recent history of embracing a similar philosophy, this will be another tough assignment for the 35-year-old.

With money scarce, the Swans have lost the spine of their team this summer with the likes of Andre Ayew, Freddie Woodman and Marc Guehi all departing after last season's play-off final defeat.

Then there was the mess of the past few weeks, with former head coach Steve Cooper departing and Queens Park Rangers assistant boss John Eustace turning the job down.

As a result, Martin has been given less than a week to prepare for Swansea's opening game of the season at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

But having started studying for his coaching badges when he was only 22, this is an opportunity Martin has been working towards for a decade.

"I feel ready. If you'd said to me when I'd just finished playing that I'd be manager of Swansea in the Championship in two years I'd have thought you were a little bit crazy," he says.

"It's something I felt comfortable with the moment I stepped into the office at MK. I went from a team-mate to a manager, which wasn't the easiest transition, but I felt ready because of the work I'd put in previously.

"I started my badges when I was 22 and I wanted them done by the time I was 35. I managed to do that. It's always been something I've been driven to do.

"I was fortunate to get the opportunity at MK which has given me this opportunity at Swansea. I'm honoured and grateful for it."

Martin has only been in Swansea a matter of days and he is already taken with the area, having visited the sandy beaches of the nearby Gower Peninsula.

"Pennard is beautiful, Langland is fantastic, we went to Three Cliffs and Mumbles too, which was brilliant," he adds.

"It's a beautiful place and I've been sending videos to my wife and kids. They've already decided where they want to live but I think I'm going to have to release a player to get a house there!"

For now, trips to the beach can wait. Martin wants to revive the 'Swansea Way' of fluent football - but only by winning.

"We're not stupid. We know we need to win matches and we're not here just to put a team that looks good out on the pitch," he says.

"We want a team that's able to win, but we're not going to compromise on stuff that's important to us."