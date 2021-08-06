Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Sam Nombe has scored five goals in pre-season for Exeter City

Sam Nombe hopes his move summer move to Exeter City will help fulfil the potential he feels he has.

The 22-year-old striker moved to the League Two side from Milton Keynes Dons for an undisclosed fee last month.

Nombe struggled on loan at Luton Town last season, but says City manager Matt Taylor has confidence in him.

"Matt has told me that I've come here to play games and score goals and get to my full potential before the word 'potential' runs out," Nombe said.

"I've always known that I would get there at some point, I've never doubted myself, there's always a process behind it.

"I was unfortunate at Milton Keynes when I got injured and then at Luton I didn't quite have the spell I wish I had.

"But those are both learning curves for me and now it's about having a full season where I'm scoring week in week out and playing every game and focusing on developing a full run of games in the season," he told BBC Sport.

Nombe has scored five goals in pre-season and is only the third player since January 2019 that Exeter have paid a fee for when he agreed a three-year deal last month.

Despite the fee and the long contract, the forward says he does not feel any extra weight of expectation.

"There might be a bit of pressure, but I don't feel any," he said.

"I know what I need to do as an individual, but my main focus is to help the team, that's our goal as a unit because football's not won on individuals alone.

"I could score three goals and we could still lose the game and that doesn't mean anything. Personally it's all about three points at the end of a Saturday."