Villa boss Dean Smith's side finished 11th in the Premier League last season

Aston Villa are trying to find a new opponent to face on Saturday after a friendly with Sevilla is called off because of coronavirus.

The La Liga side were scheduled to face the Midlands club at Villa Park at 15:00 BST.

"The Spanish side will now not travel to England due to a Covid outbreak among the squad," said Villa.

"The club are still in discussions regarding a new opponent and will update supporters as soon as possible."

Villa were scheduled to play Sevilla in their final pre-season game before starting their Premier League campaign at Watford on 14 August.