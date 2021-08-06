Last updated on .From the section Football

England's Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson are among a number of players to have signed a letter to government asking that defibrillators be mandatory at schools and sports clubs.

Dr Zafar Iqbal, head of sports medicine at Crystal Palace, sent the 1,200-word letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He has done so prior to the second reading of the Automated External Defibrillators Bill on 10 September.

Former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba has also signed the letter.

Muamba had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a game at Tottenham in 2012 and survived following the use of a defibrillator.

Denmark international Christian Eriksen was also treated with a defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match at Euro 2020.

Footballers and MPs recently wrote to the Football Association, Premier League and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) urging them to fund defibrillators at all grounds in England.

Among others, Dr Iqbal's letter has also been signed by England cricketer Moeen Ali, former Liverpool players Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard, as well as Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, new Palace boss Patrick Vieira and PFA chief executive Maheta Molango.

Numerous medical professionals in the Premier League have also provided their support.

"The importance of prompt use of an AED was clearly highlighted on 12 June 2021, when Christian Eriksen of Denmark collapsed on the field before half-time in a Euro 2020 game vs Finland," read the letter.

"The rapid recognition and use of both CPR and an AED to restart his heart was critical to Christian surviving, and is a timely reminder of what success can be achieved when the appropriate equipment is immediately available for use in a cardiac arrest scenario.

"This also brought back memories of another professional footballer, Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest before being successfully resuscitated on the pitch at White Hart Lane, London in 2012.

"What happened to Christian and Fabrice were both medical successes and great examples of what can be achieved when appropriate equipment is on hand promptly.

"However, when access to this equipment is not readily available, the consequences are devastating."