Jordan Flores: Northampton Town sign Hull City midfielder on permanent deal
Northampton Town have made Hull City midfielder Jordan Flores' loan move a permanent deal.
The 25-year-old joined on a season-long loan in June, but has now signed a one-year contract.
"All parties were in favour of this," boss Jon Brady told the club website.
"Jordan has settled in well in pre-season and this gives both him and us the certainty he will be with us for the season. We always prefer to have players on a permanent contract."
