Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Jordan Flores made four first-team appearances for Hull but never started a game

Northampton Town have made Hull City midfielder Jordan Flores' loan move a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old joined on a season-long loan in June, but has now signed a one-year contract.

"All parties were in favour of this," boss Jon Brady told the club website. external-link

"Jordan has settled in well in pre-season and this gives both him and us the certainty he will be with us for the season. We always prefer to have players on a permanent contract."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.