Emily Ramsey was selected for the Lionesses summer training camp

Birmingham City have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Emily Ramsey on a season-long loan from fellow Women's Super League rivals Manchester United.

The England youth international, 20, came through the United youth set-up and played three times as they won the Championship title in 2018-19.

She has also spent time on loan with Sheffield United and West Ham United.

"There's an exciting season coming up and Blues have got an exciting team," Ramsey told the club website. external-link

