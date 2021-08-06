Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Talks between Rangers and SPFL over the Ibrox club's refusal to display the main sponsor's branding fail to provide a resolution. (Daily Record) external-link

SPFL clubs are reeling as the Joint Response Group announce that Covid social distancing rules for all playing squads will stay in place. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Argentina international Fabricio Bustos, who plays for Independiente, is the latest right-back linked to Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have given winger Glenn Middleton the green light to return to St Johnstone on loan. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has urged Perth council bosses to allow for a sell out crowd at McDiarmid Park next week following last night's 1-1 draw away to Galatasaray in Europa League qualifying. (Herald) external-link

Manager Tam Courts has insisted Dundee United will have replacements ready to go if they sell Lawrence Shankland or any other first team player. (Daily Record) external-link

Marc McNulty could be set for a Dundee United return following a loan spell with the club last season, with the striker on a longlist of targets. (Courier) external-link

Entering the final year of his existing Hearts contract, defender Michael Smith, 33 next month, aims to prolong his stay by making the number of appearances required to trigger a 12-month extension until summer 2023. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link