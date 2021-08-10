Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton played Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in November 2020

Everton's season opener against Manchester City in the Women's Super League will be the first shown on the BBC as part of a new broadcast deal.

The BBC will show 22 live matches during the 2021-22 season, with a minimum of 18 on BBC One or BBC Two.

Goodison Park will host Everton v Manchester City - live on BBC One on Saturday, 4 September - the first game on network free-to-air TV.

The season's first Manchester derby on Saturday, 9 October will be on BBC One.

Defending champions Chelsea's first home game of the season against Everton is also selected for broadcast on the BBC, followed by their trip to Manchester United.

October's fixture between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park will be live on BBC Two.

Sky Sports will provide coverage of up to 44 matches throughout the season, screened across the Main Event, Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels.

'That means putting on a good show'

Everton v Manchester City will be a repeat of the thrilling 2019-20 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, which Gareth Taylor's side won in extra time.

The last time the Toffees played at Goodison Park, they beat Chelsea to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 2020.

Emirates Stadium and Amex Stadium will also play host to WSL matches on the opening weekend as Arsenal host Chelsea and Brighton welcome West Ham.

"What a way to start the new season," Everton boss Willie Kirk told BBC Sport. "It was already an exciting start to the season but this makes it even better.

"Goodison Park's days are numbered and there won't be a huge amount of opportunity to play there so any that we do get, we will savour it.

"I think the opening weekend is fantastic. The fixtures that have been thrown up... four of last season's top five are playing each other. As soon as we got the fixtures through, it created an automatic buzz.

"We all have a responsibility and a duty of care to show the game in as positive a light as possible. That means putting on a good show."

WSL matches on the BBC