Last updated on .From the section Preston

Jamie Thomas (right) featured in North End's pre-season friendly with Wigan Athletic

Preston North End have made their sixth summer signing by recruiting former Wales Under-19 attacking midfielder Jamie Thomas on a one-year contract.

The club also have an option to extend the deal by a year if Thomas, 24, proves a success at Deepdale.

Thomas, who came through the academy at Bolton Wanderers, had two years on the books at Premier League side Burnley.

He also made seven appearances on loan with Scottish Championship club Ayr United in 2016-17.

"I'm very thankful to this club for seeing something in me and having the faith to sign me," said Thomas, who had been brought in by North End boss Frankie McAvoy on trial.

"I wasn't expecting it, but I feel like I've coped with it well. It's probably been the best two weeks of my footballing career so far."

McAvoy's Preston start the new Championship campaign on Saturday with a home game against Hull City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.