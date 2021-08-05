Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Ludwig Francillette was with French sides Dijon FCO and AS Quetigny before getting his chance at Newcastle in 2019

Crawley Town have made an eve-of-season signing by bringing in French defender Ludwig Francillette on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old, released by Premier League club Newcastle United, has become League Two side Crawley's sixth summer signing.

"Ludwig has been around the place for a while now," said manager John Yems.

"He's been training with us as well as at other clubs and scored in the friendly against West Ham. It is great that we have been able to land him."

Crawley begin the new campaign on Saturday with a trip to promoted Hartlepool.

