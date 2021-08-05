Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Jack Nolan played 12 games for Walsall in League One last season

Accrington Stanley have signed winger Jack Nolan on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 20-year-old former England Under-17 international was released by Walsall at the end of last term, having played 16 games across two seasons.

He began his career at Portsmouth, and then joined Reading but failed to make a first-team appearance despite featuring regularly at youth level.

"It's really good to get it over the line," Nolan told the club website.

"It's a good group of lads which makes it even better and I can't wait to kick on now and have a good season.

"The coaching staff are top drawer and they are very clear in the way they want to play."

