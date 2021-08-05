Kieffer Moore scored against Switzerland during Euro 2020 as Wales reached the last-16 stage before they were beaten 4-0 by Denmark

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy says he is "surprised," and "delighted," the club have not received interest in Wales striker Kieffer Moore.

Moore has returned to the Cardiff City Stadium after helping Wales to the knock-out phase of Euro 2020.

The 28-year old scored 20 goals in the Championship last season and appears comfortable on the international stage.

"I don't want any interest in him at all, the only interest I want is from us," McCarthy explained.

Moore, who could miss the start of the Championship campaign after recovering from Covid, would be expensive to prise away from Cardiff, even if a club were interested.

When asked if he was surprised at a lack of interest in Moore, McCarthy said: "Surprised is the adjective? I'd say delighted would be more appropriate.

"We all want him to stay. Look, the way he played last season, I am a bit surprised somebody's not had any interest in him but we'd want a lot of money for him so maybe that's putting people off.

"I see (Sam) Surridge going from Bournemouth for £6m …what does that make Kieffer with the performances he's had in the last two seasons and the goals he's scored? It makes him a valuable asset."

McCarthy, who is entering his 30th year as a manager, is hoping to push for promotion this season as Championship clubs welcome the return of supporters.

The Bluebirds lost more home games last season than in their previous two campaigns combined, but McCarthy believes they can be contenders this term.

"We might as well aim for the top two, if we don't make it, we might fall into the top six and that wouldn't be bad, you always want to do as well as you can," he explained.

"I don't know who the form teams will be. But we were there or thereabouts last season and the play-offs is where we have to be aiming, at least."

McCarthy, who says he still hopes to strengthen his squad, has ruled out a reunion with defender Joe Bennett who is training with his old club as he looks to recover from a serious knee injury sustained in March.

"There isn't a conversation to be had," he added.

"Joe's in the building training with us. There was an offer made before I came in which he didn't sign and that's the way it is, contracts run down and run out, sadly for him he got injured.

"If he hadn't got injured he would have left and be playing for somebody else and we wouldn't be having this discussion. So Joel Bagan has got his opportunity."