Marvin Johnson had a loan spell with Sheffield United in 2018-19

Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson and Stoke City striker Lee Gregory.

The 30-year-old Johnson was released by Boro at the end of last season after making 97 league appearances in four campaigns with the Teessiders.

Wednesday have not disclosed the lengths of either Johnson's or Gregory's contract.

Gregory, 32, has scored over 100 league goals in a career which has included spells at Halifax and Millwall.

The Sheffield-born forward helped Millwall secure promotion to the Championship in 2017, before joining Stoke in 2019.

Wednesday have signed 11 players so far during this transfer window.

Both Johnson and Gregory could make their debuts for the Owls in their League One opener against Doncaster on Saturday.

