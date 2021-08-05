Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Cameron Devlin (centre) scored twice for Wellington Phoenix last season

Hearts are close to signing midfielder Cameron Devlin, who represented Australia at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, from Newcastle Jets.

The 23-year-old has yet to play for Jets, having signed a two-year contract after leaving A-League rivals Wellington Phoenix in June.

Now he is awaiting a work permit and quarantine period to join Hearts.

"The deal isn't concluded yet, but we are pretty far down the line," Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said.

"We've got a deal agreed with the club and the player - there's now just a few issues with the visa and making sure we can get him over."

Devlin, who joined Phoenix from Sydney in 2019, made 24 appearances last season as the New Zealanders finished seventh in the 12-team league.

He made one appearances for Australia's Under-23 side at the Olympics, as a stoppage-time substitute in a 2-0 defeat by Egypt.

"He's a combative midfielder, aggressive, wins the ball back, really good in possession as well," Neilson said.

"Good experience now and one of the key things for us is he is a good age as well. We have been trying to get the average age of the squad down."

Devlin is poised to arrive as out-of-favour 30-year-old midfielder Loic Damour joined French third-tier side Le Mans on a season-long loan.

"If we can get Cammy over the line, it gives us options in there and then we look at the defensive line and make sure we get some good options there," Neilson said. "There's a couple of players we are looking at and it's just a case of trying to get them done."

However, he added that there was nothing in reports linking Hearts with a move for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.