Callum Wright rejoins Cheltenham Town on loan from Leicester City
Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham
Cheltenham Town have signed Callum Wright on a season-long loan from Leicester City.
It will be Wright's second spell in Gloucestershire, after he joined Cheltenham for the second half of last season. He helped the team win the League Two title and secure promotion.
The 21-year-old midfielder scored four times in 17 appearances for the Robins.
Wright signed for Leicester in 2018 and has spent this summer's pre-season with the Premier League club.
