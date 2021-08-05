Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Callum Wright helped Cheltenham secure promotion to League One last season

Cheltenham Town have signed Callum Wright on a season-long loan from Leicester City.

It will be Wright's second spell in Gloucestershire, after he joined Cheltenham for the second half of last season. He helped the team win the League Two title and secure promotion.

The 21-year-old midfielder scored four times in 17 appearances for the Robins.

Wright signed for Leicester in 2018 and has spent this summer's pre-season with the Premier League club.

