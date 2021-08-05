Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Martin Payero played in all three of Argentina's games at the Tokyo Olympics

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Martin Payero from Argentinian club Banfield for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old played for Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Martin will be a great addition to the squad," Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"I think he will be an exciting signing. We're delighted to get everything done and we're looking forward to working with him."

