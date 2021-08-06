Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
It was a disappointing start to the 2021-22 Sportscene Predictions for Amy Irons as Michael Stewart won the opening weekend 70-30.
This week another Sportscene regular, Chris Iwelumo, will take on The Nine presenter.
With four Scottish Premiership teams in European action on Thursday, there are only two top-flight games on Saturday with the rest of the weekend card moved to Sunday afternoon.
For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
|Amy
|Chris
|Dundee United v Rangers
|0-2
|0-4
|St Mirren Hearts
|1-1
|1-2
|Celtic v Dundee (Sun)
|2-1
|3-1
|Hibernian v Ross County (Sun)
|3-1
|3-0
|Livingston v Aberdeen (Sun)
|0-1
|1-2
|St Johnstone v Motherwell (Sun)
|2-1
|1-1
Dundee United v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
Chris' prediction: 0-4
St Mirren v Hearts (15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Chris' prediction: 1-2
Celtic v Dundee (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Chris' prediction: 3-1
Hibernian v Ross County (15:00)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
Chris' prediction: 3-0
Livingston v Aberdeen (15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Chris' prediction: 1-2
St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Chris' prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Total scores
|Amy
|30
|Pundits
|70
|Amy v Pundits
|P1
|W0
|D0
|L1