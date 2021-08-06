Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

It was a disappointing start to the 2021-22 Sportscene Predictions for Amy Irons as Michael Stewart won the opening weekend 70-30.

This week another Sportscene regular, Chris Iwelumo, will take on The Nine presenter.

With four Scottish Premiership teams in European action on Thursday, there are only two top-flight games on Saturday with the rest of the weekend card moved to Sunday afternoon.

For each round of fixtures, a correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

AmyChris
Dundee United v Rangers0-20-4
St Mirren Hearts1-11-2
Celtic v Dundee (Sun)2-13-1
Hibernian v Ross County (Sun)3-13-0
Livingston v Aberdeen (Sun)0-11-2
St Johnstone v Motherwell (Sun)2-11-1

Dundee United v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Dundee United v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Chris' prediction: 0-4

St Mirren v Hearts (15:00)

St Mirren v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Dundee (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 3-1

Hibernian v Ross County (15:00)

Hibernian v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Chris' prediction: 3-0

Livingston v Aberdeen (15:00)

Livingston v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Chris' prediction: 1-2

St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00)

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Chris' prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Michael Stewart70
Total scores
Amy30
Pundits70
Amy v Pundits
P1W0D0L1

