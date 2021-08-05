Aidy White: Rochdale sign left-back after Hearts exit
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed left-back Aidy White on a two-year deal following a two-week trial period.
The 29-year-old Leeds United academy graduate, who can also play as a left winger, left Scottish side Hearts at the end of his contract in May.
He told the club website: "I've proved my fitness, what I can do and I'm looking forward to getting going.
"There are some really good young players with a lot of talent, mixed with some good experience."
