Aidy White made a total of 34 appearances during two seasons with Hearts

Rochdale have signed left-back Aidy White on a two-year deal following a two-week trial period.

The 29-year-old Leeds United academy graduate, who can also play as a left winger, left Scottish side Hearts at the end of his contract in May.

He told the club website: external-link "I've proved my fitness, what I can do and I'm looking forward to getting going.

"There are some really good young players with a lot of talent, mixed with some good experience."

