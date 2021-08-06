Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jamie Paterson scored four goals in 22 appearances for Bristol City last season

Swansea City have signed former Bristol City attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson on a one-year deal .

Paterson, 29, was a free agent after leaving the Robins at the end of last season.

He becomes Russell Martin's first signing as Swansea boss.

The Championship side's new head coach is also interested in a loan deal for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird, 20, who he worked with at MK Dons last season.

Paterson, who has recently spent time on trial at Middlesbrough, can operate out wide or as a number 10 and gives Swansea a welcome attacking option.

His contract includes the option for a further 12 months after his initial year agreement, while he will wear the number 12 shirt.

Last season's losing Championship play-off finalists said farewell to Andre Ayew, their leading scorer in the last two seasons, when his contract expired in the summer, while Conor Hourihane returned to Aston Villa after a loan spell at the Liberty Stadium.

Russell Martin sought assurances before taking Swansea head coach job

Born in Coventry, Paterson began his career at Walsall and played for Nottingham Forest before joining Bristol City in 2016.

He has made 376 appearances and scored 66 goals in a career which has also featured loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Derby County.

Paterson follows Liam Walsh in joining Swansea after being released by Bristol City in May, while Korey Smith made the same move in 2020.

England Under-19 international Laird, a wing-back, has made two Europa League appearances for United, while he played 25 times for MK Dons after joining them on loan in January.