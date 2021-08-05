Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kayla McCoy featured for Jamaica against Scotland at Hampden in 2019

Rangers have signed Dutch midfielder Tessel Middag and Jamaica forward Kayla McCoy before the new SWPL1 season.

Middag, capped 44 times by the Netherlands, joins from Fiorentina having previously played for West Ham, Manchester City and Ajax.

The 28-year-old has won five trophies, including two with first club ADO Den Haag.

McCoy, 24, previously played for Houston Dash and has scored twice in six international appearances.

Rangers open their SWPL1 campaign at home to Forfar Farmington on 5 September.