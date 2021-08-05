Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Kyle Bartley (left) was signed from Swansea by Darren Moore in 2018, while Matt Phillips was a Tony Pulis signing from QPR in 2016

West Bromwich Albion duo Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley have both signed new contracts with the Championship club.

Defender Bartley, 30, has signed a two-year deal until 2023, while Scotland international Phillips, also 30, is now tied to The Hawthorns until 2024.

"If you are 18 or 30 it doesn't matter, as long as you have the right mentality," said boss Valerien Ismael.

Meanwhile, Albion midfielder Matheus Pereira has been linked with a move to Arabian club Al Hilal.

The 25-year-old Brazilian first signalled his intention to leave the Baggies at the end of last season following relegation from the Premier League.

He has been excluded from Albion's pre-season friendly games to avoid the threat of picking up any injury - and was criticised by Ismael, who did not feel that he was "committed" to the Championship club.

Pereira responded furiously to Ismael's claim and posted on Twitter that he felt "disrespected".

But he is now reportedly on the verge of moving to the Saudi Professional League club.

Matheus Pereira scored 11 times and made six assists for West Bromwich Albion in their 2020-21 Premier League season

Albion kick off the new Championship season on Friday night at Scott Parker's Bournemouth.

Both Bartley and Phillips will be a key part of the squad for Ismael's first competitive game in charge.

Adaptable ex-Wycombe, Blackpool and Sheffield United forward Phillips, who scored twice in 35 appearances last season as Albion were relegated from the Premier League, will be starting his sixth season since being signed by Tony Pulis from QPR in July 2016.

Former Arsenal trainee Bartley had two loan spells at both Sheffield United and Rangers before joining Swansea in 2012.

He was then loaned out again to Albion's West Midlands rivals Birmingham City, and Leeds United before being signed by Darren Moore for Albion in July 2018.

Ismael on Bartley and Phillips

"Kyle will be a future manager," said Ismael. "He's straight with us. After our first few days together we discussed a lot about tactics and the way we want to play.

"We spoke with him like a staff member, because he understood and tried to reproduce it on the pitch with a voice to give comments to the guys. He is a leader. His attitude is unbelievable and he's very professional.

"He takes care of the other players and the atmosphere in the changing room. You can't put a number on the worth of such a player.

"Matt is very intelligent in terms of reflecting well. He comes all the time to us for more videos, more information and how to solve problems.

"It shows, simply, his professionalism. This is exactly what we need. The right player, with the right mentality and with quality.

"We have some players in the squad who are able to play many positions, and Matt is one of those players."