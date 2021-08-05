Terence Vancooten played 33 times as Stevenage finished 14th in League Two last season

Stevenage centre-back Terence Vancooten has signed a new two-year contract.

The 23-year-old Guyana international joined the League Two side from Reading in 2017 and has made 92 appearances across all competitions.

Stevenage say Championship clubs are "following the progress" of Vancooten.