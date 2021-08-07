Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Southampton hope to beat Brighton to the £20m signing of Odsonne Edouard from Celtic but the striker will need to reduce his wage demands. (Sun) external-link

Brighton have tabled a £18m bid for Edouard. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen have turned down offers from two clubs for Lewis Ferguson, says the player's father Derek (Open Goal via Sun external-link )

Dundee United are considering a move to re-sign striker Marc McNulty from Reading and have agreed a deal to capture Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen from German side Ingolstadt. (Record) external-link

But United have had a bid for Hamilton Academical defender Scott McMann turned down. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander tells Scottish football authorities to bin social distancing rules for clubs' players and staff. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher admits it's been difficult having to wait for his first Dons start following his summer move from Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Gallagher guards against complacency in Thursday's Europa Conference League third qualifying round return leg against Breidablik, with the Dons leading 3-2. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link