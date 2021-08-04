Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wesley Fofana joined Leicester last summer from Saint-Etienne for a reported £36.5m

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffered a nasty looking leg injury during their pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

The France Under-21 centre-back was caught by a reckless challenge from Fer Nino and had to leave on a stretcher after several minutes of treatment.

Fofana, 20, was Leicester's young player of the season after a fantastic debut campaign in England.

Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez scored in the 3-2 friendly win.

FA Cup winners Leicester play Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday at 17:15 BST.