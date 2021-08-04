Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender suffers bad leg injury in friendly
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana suffered a nasty looking leg injury during their pre-season friendly against Villarreal.
The France Under-21 centre-back was caught by a reckless challenge from Fer Nino and had to leave on a stretcher after several minutes of treatment.
Fofana, 20, was Leicester's young player of the season after a fantastic debut campaign in England.
Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes and Ayoze Perez scored in the 3-2 friendly win.
FA Cup winners Leicester play Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday at 17:15 BST.
- Get news and features about your favourite team direct to your phone with the BBC Sport App's Premier League club news notifications, along with line-ups, latest scores and results. Download the App here: Apple - Android - Amazon.
- Notifications, Live Guide, social media and more with BBC Sport