Jordan Greenidge left Stoke City in July 2018

Striker Jordan Greenidge has joined Newport County on a one-year contract after a trial at the League Two club.

The 21-year-old began his professional career at Stoke City before spells with Cypriot side AC Omonia and CD Badajoz in Spain.

Enfield-born Greenidge scored two goals during his pre-season while on trial with County.

"I'm excited to get started and I already can't wait for the first game of the season," Greenidge said.

"The style of play here suits my game, the gaffer and players are really friendly, and I have enjoyed my time here during pre-season.

"I'm a quick, powerful and technical player and I'm going to work hard for the team to help them push for promotion."

Newport manager Michael Flynn said Greenidge had "put in some good performances" during the pre-season campaign.

"He's been a handful for defenders and scored some goals for us too, but I still think there's a lot more to come from him given his age," Flynn said.

"Hopefully he can be a great addition to our development team and hit the ground running with us this season."