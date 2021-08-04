Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Harry McKirdy has been on trial at Swindon Town during pre-season

League Two club Swindon Town have signed midfielder Mohammad Dabre and forward Harry McKirdy.

McKirdy, 24, spent last season with Port Vale, scoring two goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

The former Aston Villa trainee, who has 10 goals in 75 English Football League outings, has agreed a one-year deal.

Dabre joins following a stint at the Volenti Academy, but the Robins have not disclosed the length of the 18-year-old's contract.

