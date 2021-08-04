Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cecilie Sandvej has won 36 international caps for Denmark

Birmingham City have signed Denmark defender Cecilie Sandvej on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old joins the club from French side FC Fleury 91 and is the sixth new face of the summer.

She said: external-link "The (Women's Super) league has just got better and better, so I really wanted to try it out."

After starting her career with Brondby in her homeland, Sandvej had spells playing in Australia, the USA and Germany before joining Fleury in 2019.

The new WSL season begins on 5 September when Birmingham will be away to Tottenham Hotspur.

It will be Scott Booth's first match in charge and they have also signed Jade Pennock, Louise Quinn, Sarah Ewens, Lucy Quinn and Libby Smith.

