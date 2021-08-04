Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glentoran struck a huge blow in the Women's Irish Premiership title race by beating Cliftonville 4-0 in their top two showdown at Solitude.

The reigning champions are now four points clear of the Reds, who still have two games in hand.

Lauren Wade, Kelly Bailie, Nadene Caldwell and Jess Foy all scored for Billy Clarke's side.

Elsewhere Crusaders beat Sion as Linfield defeated bottom side Derry City in their bottom two encounter.

Undoubtedly the game of the night was in north Belfast where the league's top two met in a highly-anticipated encounter.

Despite the result, Cliftonville are still in control of their own destiny as wins in their two games-in-hand would still see them leapfrog the Glens at the top of the table.

However a win on Wednesday would have put them in total control of the title race, while Glentoran would have had to hope numerous results went in their favour in order to claw back the deficit.

The Glens got the perfect start after just five minutes with Wade firing in a free-kick, and they never looked back as Bailie and Northern Ireland midfielder Caldwell struck just after the break to put the result beyond doubt.

In a thoroughly dominant performance the Glens were awarded two late penalties, the first of which was missed by Caldwell with captain Foy converting minutes later to round off a statement victory.

Crues consolidate third as Linfield bounce back

After beating Derry City last week, Sion moved to within three points of Crusaders in third after they lost to north Belfast rivals Cliftonville, meaning Wednesday's meeting in Strabane had the potential to bring the sides level.

However the Crues, under the management of Jonathan Tuffey for the first time, produced a confident display to claim a deserved 2-0 win with a Leah McGonagle own goal and Amy McGivern's second half effort enough to see them consolidate their place in third.

In the meeting of the bottom two, Linfield put a dire run of form to bed with teenage winger Keri Halliday the star as they blew Derry away in a 6-1 win.

Having lost nine of their previous 10 games, the Blues' confidence was rocked but buoyed by 16-year-old Halliday and striker Rebecca Bassett, who helped herself to two goals, they claimed a morale boosting win.

Paula McGrory netted a second half consolation for the Candystripes before Sienna Leckey put herself on the scoresheet for Linfield.