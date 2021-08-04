Last updated on .From the section Premier League

New signing Pierluigi Gollini is in the Spurs XI at Stamford Bridge

Tottenham lined up for their friendly at Chelsea without wantaway striker Harry Kane, who failed to turn up to training this week.

England captain Kane missed Spurs' coronavirus tests on Monday and Tuesday's training session.

Manchester City want the 28-year-old, who has scored 221 goals for Spurs, but will not pay £160m.

Spurs named an otherwise strong team at Stamford Bridge with a first appearance for goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

The Italian joined Spurs from Atalanta, the first signing under boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Son Heung-min is among the other starters.

Chelsea also fielded a strong XI for the 19:45 BST kick-off.

This is the second game of the Mind Series involving Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs. Funds raised will be split between mental health charity Mind and the club's foundations.