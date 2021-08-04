Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Striker Lawrence Shankland has scored 40 goals in 74 apperances for Dundee United

Dundee United are mulling over an offer from Belgian top-flight side Beerschot for striker Lawrence Shankland.

A verbal bid - reported to be £500,000 external-link - was received on Wednesday and United are expecting a formal written approach to be submitted.

Should that happen, the matter will be discussed with owner Mark Ogren when he visits Scotland this week.

Shankland, who has a year left on his contract, is thought to be open to exploring a move to Belgium.

The Scotland international, who missed out on a place in the squad for Euro 2020 after an underwhelming first full season in the Scottish Premiership, has been in talks about extending his United deal.

English sides Ipswich Town and MK Dons have also reportedly been monitoring the striker, who has scored three times this term.