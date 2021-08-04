Lawrence Shankland: Belgian club Beerschot bid for Dundee Utd striker
Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd
Dundee United are mulling over an offer from Belgian top-flight side Beerschot for striker Lawrence Shankland.
A verbal bid - reported to be £500,000 - was received on Wednesday and United are expecting a formal written approach to be submitted.
Should that happen, the matter will be discussed with owner Mark Ogren when he visits Scotland this week.
Shankland, who has a year left on his contract, is thought to be open to exploring a move to Belgium.
The Scotland international, who missed out on a place in the squad for Euro 2020 after an underwhelming first full season in the Scottish Premiership, has been in talks about extending his United deal.
English sides Ipswich Town and MK Dons have also reportedly been monitoring the striker, who has scored three times this term.