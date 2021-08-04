Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Jack Stobbs made his professional debut for Sheffield Wednesday against Bolton in the Championship in April 2014

Oldham Athletic have signed winger Jack Stobbs on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old joined Oldham on a trial period at the end of last season from Grantham Town.

Stobbs started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and made his first-team debut in April 2014, having progressed through the Owls' academy.

The Leeds-born player spent time on loan at Port Vale and Livingston, before joining Grantham in the Northern Premier Division in October 2020.

"Jack has been with us for a while, joining on trial towards the end of last season with a view to signing if he did well and he's done that. I have to say, he is one of the most committed players I have ever come across," said Oldham head coach Keith Curle. external-link

"He's worked hard and earnt the right to be rewarded and given this opportunity."

