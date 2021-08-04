Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wembley will host the Women's Euro 2022 final on 31 July

A record crowd is set to watch the Euro 2022 final, with more tickets sold than the previous attendance record - a year before the competition takes place.

So far 53,000 tickets have been bought for the final at Wembley Stadium on 31 July 2022.

The current record attendance for a Women's European Championship final is 41,302, which was set at Euro 2013 when Germany defeated hosts Sweden.

More than 140,000 tickets have been sold already for Euro 2022.

It will be held in England from 6-31 July 2022 across 10 stadiums.

"We are incredibly excited by the response of fans to the Women's Euro 2022 ticket pre-sale," said Nadine Kessler, Uefa chief of women's football.

"These numbers a year out are unheard of in women's sport and it is just the start. I encourage everyone to help us make the Women's Euro's not only a record-breaking event but a sell-out event."

The tournament was pushed back after the the men's European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics were rescheduled for 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Football Association announced plans to sell a record 700,000 tickets, with the tournament set to be the biggest women's European sport event ever.

Tickets will cost from £5-£50, with more than 500,000 priced at £25 or less.

Fans have until Monday, 9 August to secure pre-sale tickets for the tournament.

Uefa Women's Euro 2022 venues:

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium - final only)

Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

Rotherham (New York Stadium)

Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

Trafford (Old Trafford - opening game)

Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)