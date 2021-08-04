Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Jordan Jones had been involved in Rangers' pre-season before agreeing a move to Wigan

Wigan Athletic have signed Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones from Scottish Premiership side Rangers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old signed on a free transfer from Kilmarnock in July 2019 after 11 goals in 119 games but only scored once in 19 games at Ibrox.

He scored three goals in 21 games on loan at Sunderland last term, against whom he could debut on Saturday.

"There is such a positive vibe around the place," Jones said.

"It's something that I want to be a part of. They've got a clear vision with how they want to play football; playing attacking football and getting as many results as we can."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old James Carragher, son of former England and Liverpool defender Jamie, has signed a first professional contract at Wigan.

