Brighton have been charged by the Football Association over "several breaches" of its agent regulations.

The alleged offences are dated between January 2015 and January 2018.

Brighton say they "identified and self-reported to the FA a limited number of historical administrative errors" following an internal review in 2019 and are "openly co-operating" with the governing body.

They have been given until 17 August to respond to the FA charge.

Brighton were fined £90,000 by the FA in 2015 after admitting a breach of regulations involving their purchase of defender Dale Stephens in 2014.The section under which they have been charged this time relates to concealing or misrepresenting "the reality and/or substance of any matters in relation to a transaction".