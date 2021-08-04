Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal fans show support to Bukayo Saka before the pre season friendly between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on August 1

England forward Bukayo Saka was left "speechless" after Arsenal presented him with hundreds of messages of support following Euro 2020.

The 19-year-old was subjected to racial abuse, alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, after missing a penalty in the Euros final last month.

Arsenal displayed cards, letters and gifts on a wall for Saka on his return to the Gunners' training ground.

"I'm speechless. How do I even say thank you for all of this?" Saka said.

"Can I just pick it all up and take it home?"

One of the messages was from a young fan who said Saka had invited him to play football in the park and "let him win".

Saka was one of the stand-out performers for England in the tournament but after his penalty was saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the shootout in the final, he received racist abuse on social media.

In response to the abuse, the England International said: "There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society," adding "love always wins".

Arsenal kick off the Premier League season away to newly-promoted Brentford on Friday, 13 August.